Taiwanese woman loses daughter in train accident, mother to illness two days later

Woman’s daughter, surnamed Tsai, was only fatal victim from Yilan County

  492
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/05 15:35
Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (right) pays her condonlence to family of Tsai, who died in the April 2 train derailment accident in Hualien.

Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (right) pays her condonlence to family of Tsai, who died in the April 2 train derailment accident in Hualien. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese mother who lost her daughter in the Taiwan Railway train derailment accident on Friday (April 2) lost her mother to illness just two days later.

The woman’s 31-year-old daughter, surnamed Tsai (蔡), was the only fatal victim who lived in Yilan County. Her body was escorted by police to a cemetery in the county’s Yuanshan Township, CNA reported.

Tsai’s mother told CNA in a telephone interview her daughter worked in cosmetic surgery and was taking a trip to Taitung for the Tomb Sweeping holiday. Some of her friends had arrived at Taitung on Thursday, but as her daughter had to work, she and two others left Taipei a day later.

The mother said her daughter had purchased a ticket for a Chu-Kuang Express train, but she later changed to the faster Taroko Express train, where she had to stand. The mother said her daughter was standing in the eighth car when the collision happened, and her two friends also perished.

The mother said that when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) went to Hualien to extend her condolences to the victims’ families, her husband told the president that the Taiwan Railways Administration is in need of reform and has not lived up to past promises to improve.

She said she told the president, “My heart aches, and you will never understand my pain.”
train derailment
Taiwan Railway
Yuanshan Township
Tomb Sweeping holiday
Taitung
Chu-Kuang Express
Taroko Express
Tsai Ing-wen
Hualien

Updated : 2021-04-05 17:09 GMT+08:00

