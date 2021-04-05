Military runway reconstruction in Taiwan's Hsinchu to be finished in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese military pointed out Sunday (April 4) that the runway construction project at the Hsinchu Air Base will be completed by May of this year.

The nation’s fleet of Mirage 2000s was originally stationed at Hsinchu Air Base but was moved to Taichung’s Ching Chuan Kang Air Base last April. Once the quality of the runway is confirmed to be safe, the French-made fighter jets will be moved back to Hsinchu and will partake in the Han Kuang exercise in July.

Construction of the new runway began on April 8, 2020, after long-term use and weathering damaged the old asphalt. The military stated that continued use of the tarmac could have affected the aircraft as they landed, CNA reported.

As of March 4, the progress of the project had reached 83.9 percent, considered to be ahead of schedule.

The Air Force currently has a total of seven Tactical Fighter Wings which are largely comprised of F-16s, FCK-1s, Mirage 2000s, and F-5Es, in addition to reconnaissance and transport aircraft.