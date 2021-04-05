Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stars coach Bowness leaves game due to COVID protocols

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 09:15
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness reacts during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday...

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness reacts during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday...

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t return to the bench for the third period of Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to COVID protocols.

The team announced the development in between the second and third periods.

Assistant Coach John Stevens took over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.

Carolina led 1-0 after two periods on Jordan Martinook’s goal.

On Saturday, Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was placed in the league’s COVID protocol. He had been the expected starter for that game, but rookie Jake Oettinger had in 41 saves in a 3-2 victory.

Updated : 2021-04-05 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy