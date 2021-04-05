Dalai Lama offers condolences to Taiwan after tragic train accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office on Sunday (April 4) confirmed that it received a letter from the Dalai Lama expressing condolences towards Taiwan’s worst train accident in 70 years that occurred April 2.

In the letter, His Holiness stated that he was “deeply saddened” by reports of the train crash, in which at least 50 people were killed. He also offered his condolences to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and “to the families who have lost loved ones and others affected by this most unfortunate accident.”

The Dalai Lama went on to say that the Taiwanese “have been close to my heart,” adding that “When incidents like this occur, it is as if a calamity has befallen all of us.”

Presidential spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) stated that President Tsai thanked the Dalai Lama for his concern and blessings for Taiwan, and she prayed that the power of religion can soothe the pain many are feeling from this terrible tragedy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that as of noon on Sunday (April 4), it had received over 745 messages conveying "concern and condolences" from 92 international organizations and countries, including all 15 of Taiwan's diplomatic allies.