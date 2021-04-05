Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: West Ham can move into Premier League's top 4

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/05 06:49
West Ham's manager David Moyes gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London Sta...

West Ham's manager David Moyes gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London Sta...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

West Ham can climb above Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool and move into the top four in the Premier League with a win at Wolverhampton. The race for the final Champions League qualification places took a twist over the weekend with Leicester and Chelsea -- the teams in third and fourth -- both losing and fifth-place Tottenham only drawing. West Ham will look to take advantage against a Wolves team which has little to play for this season. Everton is also still involved in the fight for the European places and is eighth, five points behind Chelsea, heading into a home match against Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

Barcelona has a chance to move within a point of Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid when it plays relegation-threatened Valladolid at the Camp Nou Stadium. Atlético lost 1-0 at fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday. Barcelona has won five league games in a row entering Monday's game. Valladolid has won only one of its last 11 league games. It sits three points from the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-05 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy