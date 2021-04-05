Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Philadelphia's Embiid out against the Grizzlies

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/05 06:00
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to no call on a shot at the end of the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timbe...

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to no call on a shot at the end of the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timbe...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won’t play in Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies in order to recover one night after returning to the lineup following a 10-game absence because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate was admittedly rusty and finished 6 of 14 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, and 12 of 17 from the free-throw line. He blamed a bulky brace on his left knee for causing him to feel out of rhythm.

He is averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said the decision to sit Embiid against Memphis was an easy one.

“Any player who has been out three weeks and then plays in a game, you probably don’t play him in a (back-to-back); it’s just smart,” Rivers said. “This one was pretty simple. This wasn’t a hard decision for any of us.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-05 08:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy