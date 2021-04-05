Alexa
Lowe hits towering HR, Texas tops Royals to avoid sweep

By AVERY OSEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/05 05:40
Texas Rangers Nate Lowe celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Ronald Guzman during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium i...
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in ...
A throw from the outfield goes over the head of Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Te...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in ...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis, left, gets out of the way for third baseman Hanser Alberto (49) to handle a bunt by Texas Rangers' Leody...
Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffm...
Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) goes to the wall after the two-run home run ball hit by Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez during the si...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nate Lowe hit a towering, three-run homer and the Texas Rangers figured how to hold onto a big lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday for their first win of the season.

Texas blew a five-run edge on opening day and a four-run lead Saturday. Boosted by Lowe, the Rangers avoided a sweep.

Lowe connected in the third for a 3-0 lead. He has nine RBIs in the first three games of the season, a Texas record.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs. He had a two-run single in the fourth as Texas took a 6-0 lead and a homer in the ninth off Wade Davis.

Jordan Lyles (1-0) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings, struck out eight and allowed five hits. His eight strikeouts are the most he’s posted in a game since September 19, 2019.

Texas pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the Royals sixth.

Michael A. Taylor, who homered and drove in three runs in each of Kansas City's first two games, went 1 for 4. He scored a run in the ninth on a single by Hanser Alberto off former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy.

Brady Singer (0-1) gave up five earned run on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. He threw 77 pitches, the fewest in any of his outings in a two-year career.

Kyle Zimmer came in for relief and gave up one hits in three innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Kiner-Falefa was hit in the left hand by Singer in the third inning. He finished the game.

Royals: 3B Hunter Dozier didn't play for the second straight game because his right hand is swollen. He left Thursday’s opener after apparently hurting himself on a swing. Manager Mike Matheny doesn’t expect Dozier to miss much time.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz starts the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Royals: Play at Cleveland on Monday as Danny Duffy starts after going 4-4 with a 4.95 ERA last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-05 06:35 GMT+08:00

