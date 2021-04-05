Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sanchez racially abused online, Tottenham offers support

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 04:47
Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez reacts in dejection end of the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hots...
Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho shakes the hands with Davinson Sanchez following the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tot...

Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez reacts in dejection end of the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hots...

Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho shakes the hands with Davinson Sanchez following the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tot...

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham offered its support to Davinson Sanchez after the defender was subjected to racial abuse on social media following the team's 2-2 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Colombia international endured a difficult match at St. James' Park, including a poor clearance that led to Newcastle's opening goal.

Sanchez posted a picture on his Instagram Stories after the match, showing a series of monkey emojis that he had been sent.

“Nothing changes” he wrote alongside a sleeping emoji.

Tottenham said on Twitter it was “disgusted" by the racist messages received by Sanchez and called on social media platforms to take action.

“We stand with you," the club tweeted to Sanchez, "and all those continuing to suffer abuse online.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-05 06:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy