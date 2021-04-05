Alexa
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 01:10
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 030 000 000 3 5 0
New York 000 010 000 1 5 2

Zeuch, Thornton (5), Borucki (6), Phelps (7), Romano (8), Merryweather (9) and Kirk; Germán, King (4) and Sánchez. W_Borucki 1-0. L_Germán 0-1. Sv_Merryweather (2). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1).

___

Cleveland 100 001 421 9 10 0
Detroit 201 000 000 3 2 1

Civale, Quantrill (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Skubal, Norris (6), Farmer (8), Alexander (9) and Greiner. W_Civale 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Luplow (0), F.Reyes (1), Hedges (1). Detroit, Mazara (1), Baddoo (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 000 100 1 4 1
Philadelphia 010 000 01x 2 8 0

I.Anderson, Matzek (6), Minter (7), Martin (8), Dayton (8) and d'Arnaud; Eflin, Alvarado (8), Neris (9) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_Alvarado 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (1). Philadelphia, Knapp (1).

Updated : 2021-04-05 06:34 GMT+08:00

