Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
Zeuch, Thornton (5), Borucki (6), Phelps (7), Romano (8), Merryweather (9) and Kirk; Germán, King (4) and Sánchez. W_Borucki 1-0. L_Germán 0-1. Sv_Merryweather (2). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|001
|421
|—
|9
|10
|0
|Detroit
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|2
|1
Civale, Quantrill (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Skubal, Norris (6), Farmer (8), Alexander (9) and Greiner. W_Civale 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Luplow (0), F.Reyes (1), Hedges (1). Detroit, Mazara (1), Baddoo (5).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|01x
|—
|2
|8
|0
I.Anderson, Matzek (6), Minter (7), Martin (8), Dayton (8) and d'Arnaud; Eflin, Alvarado (8), Neris (9) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_Alvarado 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (1). Philadelphia, Knapp (1).