Reds Wings score 3 in 2nd, end losing streak in Tampa, 5-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday for their first road win against the Lightning in nearly six years.

Mark Staal, Valterri Filppula, Michael Rasmussen, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin all scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a three-game winless streak. Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha each finished with two assists for Detroit, which had lost 17 consecutive games in Tampa until Sunday.

Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal for the Lightning. Christopher Gibson stopped 12 shots in the loss, his undoing coming when he allowed three goals in a span of 2:53 in the second period.

Filppula opened that spurt with a goal at 16:05, Rasmussen scored 29 seconds later off a miss that caromed off the boards and Staal closed the flurry with a shot through traffic to make it 4-0.

Larkin had a power-play goal late in the first and Helm added an empty-netter for Detroit.

Hedman, appearing in his 800th career game, broke the shutout 4:12 into the third period. It was Tampa Bay’s first home-ice loss to Detroit since falling 4-0 on April 25, 2015. The five goals were the most allowed by Tampa Bay in a home game against Detroit since Feb. 17, 2011.

The Lightning fell to 0-9-1 this season when allowing more than four goals. They’re 26-1-1 when allowing four goals or less.

FABBRI ADDED TO THE LIST

Detroit was without F Robby Fabbri, who was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Fabbri, tied for the team lead with 10 goals, played 16:07 on Saturday. The Red Wings were already without forwards Bobby Ryan (upper body) and Sam Gagner (lower body), who have both been out since March 30 and Tyler Bertuzzi, who has missed 30 games with an upper body injury.

