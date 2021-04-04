All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113 N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86 Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132 N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108 Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 38 26 10 2 54 130 93 Florida 38 25 9 4 54 127 103 Carolina 36 24 9 3 51 119 92 Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 Dallas 35 13 12 10 36 98 94 Columbus 39 14 17 8 36 98 126 Detroit 40 13 22 5 31 88 125

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 37 25 8 4 54 132 83 Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84 Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89 Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114 St. Louis 37 16 15 6 38 103 118 San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 Los Angeles 36 14 16 6 34 98 102 Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93 Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109 Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104 Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115 Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Dallas 3, Carolina 2

Florida 5, Columbus 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Ottawa 6, Montreal 3

Minnesota 2, Vegas 1

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.