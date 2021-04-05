Injured Man Utd striker Martial could miss rest of season

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, center left, controls the ball next to Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English Premier League soccer matc... Manchester United's Anthony Martial, center left, controls the ball next to Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Kazakhstan's Sergey Maliy, centre, and France's Anthony Martial challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match betwe... Kazakhstan's Sergey Maliy, centre, and France's Anthony Martial challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between Kazakhstan and France at the Astana Arena stadium in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Stanislav Filippov)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Anthony Martial could miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sunday.

Martial was hurt while playing for France in a World Cup qualifier at Kazakhstan last week.

“Losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing," Solskjaer said ahead of a Premier League game against Brighton. "Especially when reports from there (France) was that it wasn’t anything serious but it looks a bad one.”

Martial appeared to jar his knee by getting his studs caught in the synthetic turf at Astana Arena during France's 2-0 win. It was the type of issue France coach Didier Deschamps had been concerned about before the match.

Martial got back up and continued for a few moments, but was taken off by Deschamps.

“It’s always when they go away on internationals," Solskjaer said. “You keep your fingers crossed and hope they come back fit.”

Martial's absence means Edinson Cavani could have a free run in the team at center forward, though Solskjaer has other options in Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, who have been playing out wide.

