Pirates place 3B Hayes on IL with left wrist inflammation

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 02:05
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Apr...

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Apr...

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Sunday with inflammation in his left wrist.

Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt.

Manager Derek Shelton said X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation. Speaking during his pregame media availability, Shelton called Hayes day to day but said that Hayes experienced more discomfort while he worked out before Pittsburgh's series finale at Chicago, so the team decided to put him on the IL as a precaution.

Utilityman Wilmer Difo is expected to be promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster. But the Pirates were still working on a corresponding move to create a 40-man roster spot.

The 24-year-old Hayes, the son of former big league infielder Charlie Hayes, made his big league debut last summer. He batted .376 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 24 games.

He hit a two-run drive off Kyle Hendricks during the Pirates' 5-3 opening day victory over the Cubs on Thursday.

Updated : 2021-04-05 03:31 GMT+08:00

