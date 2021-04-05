Alexa
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has another hamstring injury

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/05 01:35
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Bromwic...

Christian Pulisic left Chelsea's match against West Bromwich Albion because of another hamstring injury.

Pulisic scored in the first half Saturday, his first goal for Chelsea since Dec. 5 against Leeds.

He entered the field for the second half, felt discomfort and came off before the start whistle. Chelsea went on to lose 5-2 at Stamford Bridge.

“Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued,” coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying on Chelsea's website Sunday. "So we had to make the decision to substitute him straight away.”

The 22-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his right hamstring after scoring in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug. 1 and did not return until Oct. 3.

Updated : 2021-04-05 03:31 GMT+08:00

