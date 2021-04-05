Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cambridge win men's and women's Boat Race

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 01:06
Cambridge celebrate by throwing their cox Dylan Whitaker in the river after winning the Varsity Women's Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely in Ca...
The winning Cambridge men's and women's crews throw their coxes in the river after the Varsity Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely in Cambridgesh...
Cambridge celebrate with the trophy after defeating Oxford to win the Varsity Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely in Cambridgeshire, England, Sun...
Cambridge women's and men's teams celebrate by jumping into the water after beating Oxford to win the Varsity Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely...

Cambridge celebrate by throwing their cox Dylan Whitaker in the river after winning the Varsity Women's Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely in Ca...

The winning Cambridge men's and women's crews throw their coxes in the river after the Varsity Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely in Cambridgesh...

Cambridge celebrate with the trophy after defeating Oxford to win the Varsity Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely in Cambridgeshire, England, Sun...

Cambridge women's and men's teams celebrate by jumping into the water after beating Oxford to win the Varsity Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely...

CAMBRIDGE, England (AP) — Cambridge won both the men's and women's Boat Race against historic rival Oxford on Sunday in an annual contest that was held on a different course this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The races are usually held on the River Thames in London, but took place over a shorter 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) stretch of the Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire, for the first time since World War Two.

In the men's race, which was its 166th edition and had a female umpire for the first time in Sarah Winckless, Cambridge hit the front early and stayed there before crossing the line a length ahead.

It was Cambridge's fourth win in the last five races.

In the women's race, Cambridge won for a fourth straight time, finishing less than a length ahead.

The teams could only train fully for four weeks after receiving special dispensation to form an elite sport bio-bubble.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-05 03:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan