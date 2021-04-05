Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 01:10
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .667; Gallo, Texas, .600; Dahl, Texas, .556; Isbel, Kansas City, .556; Merrifield, Kansas City, .556; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .556; 8 tied at .500.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 7; Brantley, Houston, 5; Bregman, Houston, 4; Dahl, Texas, 4; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4; 17 tied at 3.

RBI_M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6; Tucker, Houston, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; Pujols, Los Angeles, 4; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; J.Abreu, Chicago, 4.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 8; Brantley, Houston, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Dahl, Texas, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 5; 14 tied at 4.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; Alvarez, Houston, 2; Dahl, Texas, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Mercedes, Chicago, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Ev.White, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Semien, Toronto, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Gallo, Texas, 1; Gonzalez, Boston, 1; Grossman, Detroit, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Moore, Seattle, 1; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1; Robert, Chicago, 1.

PITCHING_19 tied at 1-0.

ERA_16 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10; Cole, New York, 8; Giolito, Chicago, 8; Houck, Boston, 8; Luzardo, Oakland, 8; Cobb, Los Angeles, 7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Updated : 2021-04-05 03:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan