UK arrests over 100 in protests against policing bill

Police stand guard around the statue of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. The statue had been defaced during anti-racism protests last year. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)