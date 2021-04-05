Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s transportation minister has announced he will leave his post following the fatal train derailment on Friday (April 2), which claimed 51 lives after colliding with a crane truck that rolled down a slope.

The train was carrying 494 passengers and more than 200 people were injured. The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has been criticized for its incredibly loose supervision of the railway construction project that led to the truck causing the devastating wreck. Workers present at the project site were both questioned and detained by investigators, CNA reported.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) announced on his Facebook page late Sunday (April 4) that he is heartbroken about the tragedy. He added that he will shoulder the “political responsibilities” that come with the territory of being the most senior official to oversee transportation policy and management.

“I prayed for the passengers on board the train upon hearing the news and feel terribly sorry for what’s happened. I accept all the criticisms and will take full responsibility without hesitation,” Lin said. He added that he will officially resign from his job after the rescue work is completed.