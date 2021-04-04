Alexa
On-loan Arsenal player denies Tottenham place in EPL's top 4

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 23:22
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Tottenham was denied a place in the Premier League’s top four by a player on loan from fierce rival Arsenal as Joe Willock’s late goal earned Newcastle a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s first-half double moved him back atop the Premier League’s scoring chart and saw Spurs rally from conceding the opening goal to Joelinton in the 28th.

Tottenham was on course to climb above London rival Chelsea and into the Champions League qualification positions when Willock, a 79th-minute substitute, smashed a close-range finish into the net off the crossbar six minutes later.

It could be a crucial point for Newcastle, which came into the game in fourth-to-last place and looks to be engaged in a duel with Fulham over the final relegation place.

Tottenham wouldn’t be nearly as high if it wasn’t for Kane, whose fortunate goal in the 30th minute — Emil Krafth’s clearance came off the striker and teed him up for a close-range finish — was followed by a thunderous, angled strike four minutes later.

The England striker jumped above Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to 19 goals for the campaign.

Kane also leads the league in assists this season on 13 — two more than Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne — so is a big contender for English soccer’s player of the year award.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-05 01:58 GMT+08:00

