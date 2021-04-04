Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113 13-4-2 11-5-2 7-3-0
N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 15-1-2 9-9-2 6-4-0
Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 16-3-1 8-9-1 6-3-1
Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86 10-5-2 9-5-3 5-4-1
Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132 8-7-3 9-7-2 3-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 8-6-3 9-9-2 6-3-1
New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108 4-11-3 9-5-3 5-3-2
Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128 4-11-4 4-12-2 2-6-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Tampa Bay 37 26 9 2 54 129 88 15-3-0 11-6-2 7-3-0
Florida 38 25 9 4 54 127 103 13-4-3 12-5-1 6-4-0
Carolina 36 24 9 3 51 119 92 11-2-3 13-7-0 5-3-2
Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 11-8-0 9-10-1 8-2-0
Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 10-7-2 7-10-3 3-7-0
Dallas 35 13 12 10 36 98 94 7-6-7 6-6-3 4-3-3
Columbus 39 14 17 8 36 98 126 7-6-6 7-11-2 3-5-2
Detroit 39 12 22 5 29 83 124 9-8-3 3-14-2 4-5-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Colorado 37 25 8 4 54 132 83 17-4-2 8-4-2 8-0-2
Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84 14-4-2 10-6-0 5-4-1
Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89 13-3-0 10-8-2 6-3-1
Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114 10-8-3 7-7-2 5-4-1
St. Louis 37 16 15 6 38 103 118 4-8-4 12-7-2 2-7-1
San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 7-6-2 10-10-2 6-3-1
Los Angeles 36 14 16 6 34 98 102 6-6-4 8-10-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127 5-12-3 6-9-3 3-7-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93 12-6-2 12-4-1 6-3-1
Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109 13-8-0 10-6-1 6-3-1
Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104 10-6-2 12-7-1 5-4-1
Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94 7-6-2 9-3-7 5-3-2
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115 9-7-1 7-12-2 3-7-0
Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142 8-7-4 5-14-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5

Dallas 3, Carolina 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Ottawa 6, Montreal 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Florida 5, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Minnesota 2, Vegas 1

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

