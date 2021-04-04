All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|37
|24
|9
|4
|52
|127
|113
|13-4-2
|11-5-2
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|24
|10
|4
|52
|117
|90
|15-1-2
|9-9-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|126
|102
|16-3-1
|8-9-1
|6-3-1
|Boston
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|96
|86
|10-5-2
|9-5-3
|5-4-1
|Philadelphia
|36
|17
|14
|5
|39
|109
|132
|8-7-3
|9-7-2
|3-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|117
|99
|8-6-3
|9-9-2
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|35
|13
|16
|6
|32
|84
|108
|4-11-3
|9-5-3
|5-3-2
|Buffalo
|37
|8
|23
|6
|22
|82
|128
|4-11-4
|4-12-2
|2-6-2
|Tampa Bay
|37
|26
|9
|2
|54
|129
|88
|15-3-0
|11-6-2
|7-3-0
|Florida
|38
|25
|9
|4
|54
|127
|103
|13-4-3
|12-5-1
|6-4-0
|Carolina
|36
|24
|9
|3
|51
|119
|92
|11-2-3
|13-7-0
|5-3-2
|Nashville
|39
|20
|18
|1
|41
|99
|113
|11-8-0
|9-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|39
|17
|17
|5
|39
|109
|122
|10-7-2
|7-10-3
|3-7-0
|Dallas
|35
|13
|12
|10
|36
|98
|94
|7-6-7
|6-6-3
|4-3-3
|Columbus
|39
|14
|17
|8
|36
|98
|126
|7-6-6
|7-11-2
|3-5-2
|Detroit
|39
|12
|22
|5
|29
|83
|124
|9-8-3
|3-14-2
|4-5-1
|Colorado
|37
|25
|8
|4
|54
|132
|83
|17-4-2
|8-4-2
|8-0-2
|Vegas
|36
|24
|10
|2
|50
|113
|84
|14-4-2
|10-6-0
|5-4-1
|Minnesota
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|104
|89
|13-3-0
|10-8-2
|6-3-1
|Arizona
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|99
|114
|10-8-3
|7-7-2
|5-4-1
|St. Louis
|37
|16
|15
|6
|38
|103
|118
|4-8-4
|12-7-2
|2-7-1
|San Jose
|37
|17
|16
|4
|38
|105
|122
|7-6-2
|10-10-2
|6-3-1
|Los Angeles
|36
|14
|16
|6
|34
|98
|102
|6-6-4
|8-10-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|38
|11
|21
|6
|28
|85
|127
|5-12-3
|6-9-3
|3-7-0
|Toronto
|37
|24
|10
|3
|51
|121
|93
|12-6-2
|12-4-1
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|38
|23
|14
|1
|47
|125
|109
|13-8-0
|10-6-1
|6-3-1
|Winnipeg
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|121
|104
|10-6-2
|12-7-1
|5-4-1
|Montreal
|34
|16
|9
|9
|41
|111
|94
|7-6-2
|9-3-7
|5-3-2
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Calgary
|38
|16
|19
|3
|35
|98
|115
|9-7-1
|7-12-2
|3-7-0
|Ottawa
|38
|13
|21
|4
|30
|101
|142
|8-7-4
|5-14-0
|4-3-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5
Dallas 3, Carolina 2
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Ottawa 6, Montreal 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2
Nashville 3, Chicago 0
Florida 5, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Minnesota 2, Vegas 1
Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.