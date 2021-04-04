Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32
Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43
Bridgeport 13 3 9 1 0 7 27 48
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 22 16 4 1 1 34 71 50
Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Stockton 19 8 10 1 0 17 58 60
Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42
Texas 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 72
Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40
Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 17 12 3 2 0 26 60 51
Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48
Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45
WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63
Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 16 3 8 4 1 11 42 63
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 21 17 4 0 0 34 73 45
San Diego 25 15 10 0 0 30 80 74
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 19 7 7 4 1 19 54 67
Ontario 23 8 13 2 0 18 72 89
Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hershey 4, Binghamton 2

Belleville 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 2

Rochester 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 4

Chicago 4, Rockford 2

Iowa 5, Texas 2

San Diego 7, San Jose 3

Tucson 4, Henderson 2

Providence at Utica, ppd

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

