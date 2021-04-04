Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 4, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;A p.m. shower or two;89;79;SW;10;78%;79%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Cooler;86;75;Sunny and breezy;86;74;WNW;17;40%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;69;45;Mostly sunny;75;50;NW;6;45%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;62;50;A morning shower;62;44;SSW;6;68%;42%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;49;38;Showers of rain/snow;43;35;NW;22;61%;82%;3

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;42;19;Cloudy and chilly;29;8;N;11;43%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;66;49;Sunny and delightful;71;51;ESE;8;39%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rather cloudy;40;30;A bit of ice;32;29;SW;18;100%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;91;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;69;SE;8;73%;87%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;70;57;A shower;67;52;ENE;5;68%;67%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;68;59;Cloudy;71;62;WSW;9;63%;17%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warmer;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;NW;8;26%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;73;A t-storm around;93;73;S;5;68%;55%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;95;70;Hazy sunshine;89;69;SE;6;35%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;S;7;79%;73%;4

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;63;49;Windy in the p.m.;64;48;WSW;11;61%;0%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;68;45;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SSW;9;28%;10%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;49;33;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;37;SE;6;53%;1%;5

Berlin, Germany;More sun than clouds;51;40;Snow and rain;43;32;WNW;17;71%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of t-storms;67;53;A thunderstorm;68;52;SE;6;70%;78%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;66;E;10;81%;72%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;49;34;Milder;63;35;NW;12;40%;70%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;50;39;Rain/snow showers;43;35;NW;14;61%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Showers;51;40;Episodes of sunshine;52;33;SSW;7;76%;26%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;53;27;Partly sunny;60;33;W;10;46%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;77;66;Lots of sun, humid;80;67;E;7;72%;12%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;66;A couple of t-storms;83;66;NNE;5;54%;81%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;50;46;Sunny and warmer;60;43;NNE;15;43%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;83;59;Sunny;90;62;NE;11;11%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in the p.m.;72;63;Mostly sunny;69;61;SSE;14;71%;7%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;83;66;A t-storm in spots;78;66;SSE;4;75%;71%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;95;82;Mostly sunny;95;79;ESE;7;66%;26%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;65;56;A t-storm in spots;69;57;SSW;10;64%;74%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;79;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;SW;6;68%;26%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;50;32;Showers of rain/snow;41;33;WNW;15;61%;63%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;77;67;Sunny and nice;77;67;NNE;15;69%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;73;59;Increasingly windy;81;64;S;19;51%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A couple of t-storms;87;75;S;10;85%;77%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;97;70;Hazy sun and hot;101;74;ESE;6;21%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;SW;8;22%;18%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;71;Hot with hazy sun;99;73;S;5;39%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;SW;7;87%;91%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;58;35;Cooler;43;30;NW;16;53%;7%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;55;47;A little a.m. rain;61;41;NNE;7;40%;55%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;68;60;Some sun, a shower;66;57;E;13;77%;41%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;71;Brief a.m. showers;78;72;ENE;6;84%;72%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;80;56;Mostly sunny;82;58;ENE;5;44%;9%;10

Havana, Cuba;Breezy with some sun;78;68;Breezy in the p.m.;79;68;E;13;50%;10%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this afternoon;49;36;Rain/snow showers;38;30;SW;23;94%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;Sun and clouds;95;79;SE;7;55%;29%;12

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;81;71;Mostly sunny, nice;78;70;E;11;71%;25%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;79;70;Breezy with a shower;80;69;NE;17;58%;66%;5

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;100;72;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;SE;5;32%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;83;63;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;N;10;34%;6%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with a shower;58;41;A downpour;47;41;E;8;95%;82%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;86;76;A couple of t-storms;88;77;WSW;8;80%;89%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;Sunshine and nice;88;78;NNE;7;56%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;78;55;Abundant sunshine;81;56;E;6;39%;12%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;62;43;A t-storm around;61;45;NW;6;54%;66%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;98;77;Breezy in the p.m.;95;77;WSW;13;54%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;52;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;SSE;6;30%;3%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;98;71;Partly sunny;98;72;NNW;12;6%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower;44;32;Partly sunny;51;38;SSW;7;52%;10%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;83;75;A passing shower;85;76;NNE;9;63%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;SSW;5;76%;82%;12

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;98;74;Hazy and less humid;95;76;SSW;7;48%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;NNE;4;79%;77%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;51;38;Brief a.m. showers;54;38;E;7;67%;82%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;80;A p.m. shower or two;90;80;SW;7;68%;69%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;Partly sunny;76;67;SSE;8;72%;43%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;73;50;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;NNW;6;67%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, milder;58;40;Cooler;44;32;WNW;14;43%;2%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;75;55;Fog, then sun;74;55;S;6;57%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;85;78;A morning t-storm;90;79;S;6;77%;65%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;66;43;Mostly sunny;69;41;NW;4;50%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;89;84;Partly sunny;90;82;NW;8;64%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;NNE;5;84%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;78;Mostly sunny;95;79;ESE;7;52%;18%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;72;58;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;10;60%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;46;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;54;SSW;6;44%;47%;13

Miami, United States;More clouds than sun;74;67;Periods of sun, nice;75;67;ENE;10;47%;6%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;45;30;Breezy;48;31;SSW;15;60%;70%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;80;Mostly sunny;92;80;ESE;8;63%;6%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;78;65;Sunshine, pleasant;79;65;ENE;8;67%;27%;5

Montreal, Canada;Clouds breaking;54;36;Partly sunny, breezy;54;36;NNW;14;42%;55%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;43;32;Mostly cloudy;46;37;S;9;57%;19%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;80;Breezy in the p.m.;93;81;NNE;9;60%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;80;61;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;62;NNE;7;67%;63%;6

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;61;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;44;NNW;19;34%;2%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;72;45;Mostly sunny;76;48;E;8;42%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;44;24;High clouds;45;35;SSE;8;68%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Periods of rain;63;52;Decreasing clouds;60;45;N;12;49%;2%;7

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;52;28;Showers of rain/snow;44;33;WNW;10;36%;54%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds breaking;54;33;Sunny;53;32;NNW;13;47%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;85;77;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;79;ESE;6;78%;95%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm, breezy;90;76;Partly sunny;90;76;NNW;12;63%;66%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;E;5;89%;75%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;58;37;Showers around;50;31;N;11;72%;61%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;66;Mostly sunny, humid;79;62;W;8;72%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm around;94;79;S;6;62%;45%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;91;75;Downpours;90;74;N;8;76%;90%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;85;69;Spotty showers;87;70;E;6;59%;84%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;50;39;P.M. rain, colder;53;30;W;12;61%;88%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;64;33;Nice with sunshine;66;37;NW;4;39%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;68;52;Heavy p.m. showers;65;52;S;7;70%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;67;52;Partly sunny;71;52;SW;6;78%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm or two;84;73;A morning shower;84;73;SE;7;75%;56%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning snow;27;19;Not as cold;34;25;SW;6;41%;55%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;48;37;Snow and rain;45;29;SW;17;76%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;83;71;Sun and clouds;83;70;ENE;7;67%;37%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;NNE;10;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;65;45;Mostly sunny;60;47;S;7;52%;27%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. snow;44;37;Cloudy;49;32;S;11;56%;69%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;59;51;Turning sunny;61;47;W;12;62%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;80;64;Partly sunny;80;65;ENE;12;68%;44%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;84;73;A shower and t-storm;83;74;NE;7;76%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;63;Partly sunny;77;63;N;7;62%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;81;51;Sunny and nice;79;51;E;8;18%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Sun, some clouds;72;50;SW;4;61%;5%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;86;71;Spotty showers;84;71;N;12;76%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;76;44;Mostly sunny, warm;77;44;NNW;5;45%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Cooler;46;32;Warmer;56;35;N;5;60%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;61;39;Plenty of sun;64;46;WNW;4;42%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;63;48;Partly sunny;63;52;NE;9;42%;1%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNW;7;77%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;41;33;Partly sunny, warmer;52;33;S;7;61%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;75;A passing shower;85;75;ENE;6;66%;80%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cool;55;32;Showers of rain/snow;41;30;W;12;58%;69%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;84;68;Partly sunny;79;68;S;10;67%;57%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;66;60;Partly sunny;68;60;ENE;8;58%;11%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;51;37;Rain/snow showers;41;31;SSW;17;88%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain this afternoon;57;47;A morning shower;58;42;NE;6;61%;48%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;66;43;Partly sunny, mild;68;48;N;7;48%;76%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;67;54;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;WSW;8;16%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;71;52;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;NNE;7;47%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;57;43;Partly sunny;64;42;ENE;5;43%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;70;61;Rain and drizzle;65;45;NE;16;74%;64%;2

Toronto, Canada;Not as cool;52;37;Inc. clouds;51;38;NNW;5;58%;1%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy, not as warm;77;62;Hazy sun;67;58;NNW;9;76%;44%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;70;56;Some sun, a shower;66;51;W;9;64%;56%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;48;21;Plenty of sunshine;48;21;NNE;7;28%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;51;35;Mostly sunny;52;38;ENE;4;56%;6%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;51;35;Partly sunny, warmer;65;34;NW;9;36%;72%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;74;A t-storm around;90;73;NNW;5;58%;66%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;45;31;A little p.m. rain;48;27;W;16;66%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;47;35;A little p.m. rain;55;29;W;16;54%;87%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, clearing;65;61;Rather cloudy, windy;69;56;NW;27;79%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;Showers and t-storms;87;74;NNE;6;84%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;62;39;Partly sunny;59;46;WNW;6;44%;20%;7

_____

Updated : 2021-04-04 21:24 GMT+08:00

