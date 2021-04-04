Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts

Wu came across grandmother, grandchild shortly after collision

  750
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/04 22:07
Dr. Wu Kun-chi comforting a child after a train accident that left 51 dead and over 200 injured in Taiwan's Hualien on April 2, 2021.

Dr. Wu Kun-chi comforting a child after a train accident that left 51 dead and over 200 injured in Taiwan's Hualien on April 2, 2021. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A doctor was photographed holding a child in his arms at the scene of Friday’s (April 2) train wreck shortly after it transpired, warming hearts in Taiwan at a difficult time, CNA reported.

Following the collision of a Taiwan Railways Administration train with a service vehicle — a disaster that left 51 dead and over 200 injured — a grandmother was seen sitting in shock, with her grandchild beside her bawling.

Wu Kun-chi (吳坤佶), an orthopedist at Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital and a volunteer firefighter at the Hualien County Fire Department, immediately took the child into his arms and began to comfort it.

The child began to calm, and a nearby firefighter took photos. The firefighter later described it as a heartwarming scene, according to CNA.

Wu said he arrived at the crash around 11 p.m. on Friday morning, but as there was no space beside the train at the entrance of the tunnel, he and other rescuers were forced to crawl along the top of the cars and then lower onto the tracks between them. They had to repeat this process several times to reach the seventh and eighth cars, the most badly damaged.

He and two other rescuers formed a team. They began to categorize the injured into seriously or lightly wounded and collected the bodies of the deceased.

“It can only be described as a hell that one cannot bear to see,” said Wu, who has a lot of search-and-rescue experience. He said the sights were unimaginable, as were the smells. He reminded his team members to periodically rest and check in with themselves.

Wu said the triage helped ambulances to more smoothly send the victims to the hospitals and allowed for preliminary medical preparations before their arrival.
Chi Hospital
Hualien County Fire Department
triage
train
accident
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan establishes relief fund after rail disaster in Hualien
Taiwan establishes relief fund after rail disaster in Hualien
2021/04/04 11:05
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
2021/04/04 09:50
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
2021/04/03 20:35
Taiwan begins renovation of Dongsha Island runway
Taiwan begins renovation of Dongsha Island runway
2021/04/03 17:54
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
2021/04/03 17:38

Updated : 2021-04-04 22:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment