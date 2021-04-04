Alexa
Yuguang Island Art Festival begins in southern Taiwan

The 2021 Yuguang Island Art Festival features the work of 13 artists

  208
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/04 21:34
The 2021 Yuguang Island Art Festival will run through April 18. (Yuguang Island Art Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Yuguang Island Art Festival, which features the work of 13 artists, will run through April 18 in Tainan's Anping District.

With the theme of "Dwelling On the Island," the event aims to heal visitors during the pandemic with works focused on such topics as the woods, the sunset, and the beach. The large-scale art installations were created by both Taiwanese and Japanese artists.

The organizers hope the exhibitions, performances, and outdoor dining experiences will have a healing effect.

According to UDN, on the first day of the Tomb Sweeping Holiday (April 2), over ten thousand people surged into the event. The Tainan City government hurriedly arranged more shuttle buses.

Cheng Tsung-feng's Quan House. (Yuguang Island Art Festival photo)

The Quan House, created by Cheng Tsung-feng (范承宗), transforms an ancient vessel used to catch fish into a modern art installation made with bamboo. Instead of capturing fish, the work aims to lure people.

"The artist focused on the memories of the handicraft and the unique spatial experience that is perceived with the body to create a one-of-a-kind Quan House so the vessel has a chance to hold all kinds of possibilities and imagination," according to the festival website.

"Whisper of The Sea" by Tsai & Yoshikawa. (Yuguang Island Art Festival photo)

Located on the coastline of Yuguang Island, the large-scale art installation "Whisper of The Sea," built by the U.K.-based artist duo Tsai & Yoshikawa, was inspired by the scenery and sound of the sea at Crescent Bay. In the form of the commonly seen turritella seashell, the duo uses tall trees to create a beautiful rainbow in nature.

With "Parallel Universe," artist Hsu Ting (徐婷) plays with concepts of harmony, infinity, and eternity using two big circles on the beach.

No cars or scooters are allowed during the exhibition, but free shuttle buses are provided. For more information, please visit the website.

Hsu Ting's "Parallel Universe." (Yuguang Island Art Festival photo)
