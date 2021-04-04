Alexa
Dashcam shows truck on rail before train collision in eastern Taiwan

Footage from driving recorders on train and truck being examined by investigators

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/04 18:00
Train wreckage being removed on April 4 

Train wreckage being removed on April 4  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Data retrieved from the train that crashed near a tunnel in Hualien's Taroko Gorge on Friday (April 2) morning indicates the truck that slid down a slope was already on the rail before the fatal collision took place.

Footage obtained from driving recorders on the southbound train suggests the truck to blame for the wreck appears to have rolled onto the train track prior to the incident. The train failed to hit the brakes in time, according to Hong Young (楊宏智), chairperson of the Aviation Safety Council (ASC), which is probing the cause of the tragedy.

To determine when and how the truck landed on the rail and if its brakes had been properly engaged are the key questions to the investigation, Liberty Times quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the driving recorder for the truck was retrieved on Sunday (April 4), which should be able to help paint a clearer picture of one of the deadliest rail disasters in decades.

Separately, the Hualien high court has overturned the district court’s decision to release the owner of the truck, surnamed Li (李), on bail. Reasons include the defendant’s inconsistent statements and the fact that his criminal record for forgery had not been taken into consideration by the district court.
Hualien
train crash
truck
Taroko Gorge

Updated : 2021-04-04 18:18 GMT+08:00

