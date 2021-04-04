Alexa
Temperatures in Taiwan to drop to 15 degrees tonight

Warmer weather will follow during the week

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/04 17:55
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A weak weather front will sweep across Taiwan today (April 4), bringing occasional showers to the north coast, mountainous areas in the north, and the eastern side of the country, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), per CNA.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 15 degrees Celsius in low-lying areas, he said, though sunny weather is predicted across Taiwan from tomorrow, with comfortable daytime temperatures for the north and hotter weather for the south. With lows of 14 to 15 degrees expected in low-lying areas at daybreak, diurnal variations could range up to about 15 degrees.

Partly clear weather is expected on Wednesday, with chances of sporadic showers for the east and afternoon showers for mountainous areas across the country, Wu said. He added that a slight temperature rise is then expected across the country, which will tip the weather into mild heat in the south.

Another weather front, along with another wave of northeasterly winds, will arrive on Thursday and last through the daytime Friday, Wu forecast. He predicted cooler temperatures and light rain for the north as well as occasional showers for the east and central mountainous regions.

Intermittent drizzles are expected for the north coast and the east from Friday night to Saturday, but little drought relief can be expected in areas south of Taoyuan, Wu added.
Daniel Wu
meteorologist
Taiwan
weather

