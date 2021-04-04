Philippine defense secretary orders China to 'get out of' contested reef

Close-up of fishing vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe Reef (Maxar Technologies image via Reuters) Close-up of fishing vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe Reef (Maxar Technologies image via Reuters)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The war of words between the Philippines' defense secretary and the Chinese embassy took a rancorous turn over the dozens of Chinese vessels in the Southeast Asian nation's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), with the defense chief stating that Beijing's envoy "has a lot of explaining to do."

Last month, the Philippine government announced that 220 Chinese ships were moored at Whitsun Reef, known in the Philippines as the Julian Felipe Reef, within the country's 370-kilometer EEZ. Both the Philippines and the U.S. say the horde of vessels belong to China's paramilitary People's Armed Forces Maritime Militia, while China insists they are merely fishing vessels that were sheltering from rough waters.

An exasperated Lorenzana demanded that the horde of ships leave, and the country has increased its presence in the area, sending fighter jets over the flotilla on surveillance missions.

As of Saturday (April 3), the Philippine Department of National Defense said 44 China-flagged ships were still parked off the Whitsun Reef.

"The Chinese Ambassador [Huang Xilian, 黃溪連] has a lot of explaining to do," said Lorenzana that same day in a statement protesting the Chinese vessels' continued mooring off the Philippines-claimed reef after weeks of protestations.

"I am no fool," he said, pointing out that given recent favorable weather conditions, there is no reason for the boats to linger out of safety concerns. "These vessels should be on their way out. Umalis na kayo diyan," he added, which in Tagalog means "Get out of there."

China responded Saturday night through its embassy in Manila, saying it had "taken note of the perplexing statement" by Lorenzana. Reiterating its assertion that the Chinese ships are simply fishing boats, not "Maritime Militia Vessels," the embassy declared the reef, which China calls the "Niu'e Jiao," to be "part of China's Nansha Islands" and a longtime "traditional fishing ground" for Chinese fishermen.

The embassy again insisted that the ships were sheltering there due to "rough sea conditions." Expressing its commitment to "safeguarding peace and stability in the waters," it took a swipe at the Philippine defense chief, advising the "authorities concerned" to "avoid any unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions."

The Philippine defense chief hit back again in a Sunday (April 4) press release, saying the "utter disregard by the Chinese Embassy in Manila of international law especially the UNCLOS [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea] to which China is a party is appalling." He pointed to the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that sided with the Philippines and shot down China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea under its so-called "nine-dash line."

Lorenzana went on to say that China should "respect Philippine sovereignty over" areas within the Southeast Asian nation's EEZ and asserted that the ongoing presence of "Chinese maritime militias" there reflects designs by Beijing to "occupy features" there just as it occupies Scarborough Shoal.

The latest escalation in the spat over disputed reefs follows a conversation between U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Philippine National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon in which Sullivan discussed the incursions by the Chinese flotilla and assured his Philippine counterpart that the two countries' mutual defense treaty applies in the South China Sea.