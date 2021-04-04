Hundreds of tourists turned back from German state over COVID restrictions

Police in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern checked a total of 790 vehicles. Police in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern checked a total of 790 vehicles.

Hundreds of people visiting the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern over the Easter holiday weekend have been asked to leave by authorities after they failed to present a valid reason for their stay, local police said on Saturday.

The northern state, known for its Baltic Sea coastline, is a popular tourist destination, particularly among day-trippers.

A total of 343 people in 189 vehicles were expelled from the state on Good Friday, while 193 people were asked the leave on Saturday after officers checked 91 vehicles in Neubrandenburg in Mecklenburg Lake District, the police said.

"Overall, the people who were turned away behaved in a cooperative and friendly manner. A total of 790 vehicles were checked," they said.

The police further urged "all citizens to observe the current coronavirus regulations in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and refer in particular to the existing restrictions and hygiene regulations."

Tourism, even as a day trip, is not permitted in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as part of the coronavirus restrictions. However, visits to members of immediate family, such as parents and children, are allowed.

Unscheduled vaccination day

An unscheduled vaccination drive took place on Saturday in Mecklenburg Lake District.

People over the age of 60 could receive COVID-19 shots at vaccination centers in Neubrandenburg and Waren without an appointment. However, there was often a waiting time of more than an hour.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has received around 312,000 vaccine doses so far, according to the health ministry.

The state recorded 110 new infections on Saturday, 198 less than the previous day, according to the State Office for Health and Social Affairs.

Four people died of coronavirus the same day, bringing the total fatalities in the state to 875.

Nationwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 12,196 on Sunday, with a total of 2,885,386 infections, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The reported death toll rose by 68 to 76,963, the tally showed.

