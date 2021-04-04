Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Gold and jade masterworks from Taiwan on exhibit in US

Bowers Museum puts up exhibition honoring acclaimed carving artists from Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/04 15:41
"Mantis Capturing Cicada" by Wu Ching (Bowers Museum photo)

"Mantis Capturing Cicada" by Wu Ching (Bowers Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 44 delicate artworks from Taiwan are now on display at the Bowers Museum in California until Sept. 5, celebrating the mastery of the art of carving using the mediums of gold and jade.

Presented by the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Los Angeles, the exhibition is a tribute to decades of dedication by two established Taiwanese carving artists, Wu Ching (吳卿) and Huang Fu-Shou (黃福壽), both in their mid-sixties.

The “Treasures in Gold & Jade: Masterworks from Taiwan” showcases 17 gold sculptures by Wu and 27 jade articles by Huang. The two share an affinity for nature, and their artworks often reflect on the course of life and the relationship between creatures and their environments, wrote CNA.

Wu’s poetic renderings capture the excitement of life, with artworks depicting scenes such as ants dueling. The centerpiece of his works is “Prosperous Descendants,” an intricate carving of bitter gourds and insects using 10 kilograms of gold.

The National Palace Museum in Taipei acquired a piece from the series in 1993, making it the only artwork in its collection from a living artist.

Huang's jade carvings are done in a variety of hues, including emerald and pearlescent white. From fish springing from water to insects clinging to leaves, the artworks show his finesse in transforming the rigid medium into unlikely art.

Visit the Bowers Museum website for more information.

Gold and jade masterworks from Taiwan on exhibit in US
"Soliloquy in the Wind" by Huang Fu-shou (Bowers Museum)
Gold and jade masterworks from Taiwan on exhibit in US
"Prosperous Descendants" by Wu Ching (CNA photo)
gold
jade
Bowers Museum
Taiwan Academy
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
Treasures in Gold & Jade: Masterworks from Taiwan
Wu Ching
Huang Fu-Shou

RELATED ARTICLES

US, Taiwan work to empower women entrepreneurs amid boosted ties
US, Taiwan work to empower women entrepreneurs amid boosted ties
2021/03/09 11:34
Yushan view from weather station arouses envy in Taiwanese netizens
Yushan view from weather station arouses envy in Taiwanese netizens
2021/02/19 12:04
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
2021/02/16 16:48
US ambassador reiterates support for Taiwan before leaving office
US ambassador reiterates support for Taiwan before leaving office
2021/01/21 11:58
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
2020/12/02 13:08

Updated : 2021-04-04 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?