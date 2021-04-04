Gold and jade masterworks from Taiwan on exhibit in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 44 delicate artworks from Taiwan are now on display at the Bowers Museum in California until Sept. 5, celebrating the mastery of the art of carving using the mediums of gold and jade.

Presented by the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Los Angeles, the exhibition is a tribute to decades of dedication by two established Taiwanese carving artists, Wu Ching (吳卿) and Huang Fu-Shou (黃福壽), both in their mid-sixties.

The “Treasures in Gold & Jade: Masterworks from Taiwan” showcases 17 gold sculptures by Wu and 27 jade articles by Huang. The two share an affinity for nature, and their artworks often reflect on the course of life and the relationship between creatures and their environments, wrote CNA.

Wu’s poetic renderings capture the excitement of life, with artworks depicting scenes such as ants dueling. The centerpiece of his works is “Prosperous Descendants,” an intricate carving of bitter gourds and insects using 10 kilograms of gold.

The National Palace Museum in Taipei acquired a piece from the series in 1993, making it the only artwork in its collection from a living artist.

Huang's jade carvings are done in a variety of hues, including emerald and pearlescent white. From fish springing from water to insects clinging to leaves, the artworks show his finesse in transforming the rigid medium into unlikely art.

Visit the Bowers Museum website for more information.



"Soliloquy in the Wind" by Huang Fu-shou (Bowers Museum)



"Prosperous Descendants" by Wu Ching (CNA photo)