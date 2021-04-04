Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Greek cafes still shuttered by COVID-19 measures

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 14:43
Iron tables stand in front of a decorated fence outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. R...
A cat stands near coloured chairs and tables stored outside a closed traditional restaurant in Monastiraki, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, ...
A replica of an ancient Greek column stands next to stored tables and umbrellas outside a shuttered coffee shop in Thission, district of Athens, on Th...
Tables and chairs stand outside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Resta...
Two umbrellas lean against a wall with a painting depicting a scene of an old Greek movie outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, distric...
A rope used for decoration is placed on a canvas that covers tables and chairs of a shuttered fish restaurant at the seaside suburb of Kavouri, distri...
Freshly painted white iron chairs stand outside a coffee shop in Psyri, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, ...
Tables are stored outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka , district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, wh...
Tables and chairs are stored inside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant with the name Paradise, in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on F...
Iron tables and chairs are covered for protection with a plastic sheet outside a shuttered coffee shop at Thission, district of Athens, on Thursday, M...
Tables and chairs, most of them covered with a canvas, are stored outside a shuttered fish restaurant at the seaside suburb of Kavouri, district of At...
Chairs, tables and heaters are piled outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Restaurants,...
Tables and chairs outside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Restaurants...
Tables are stored outside a shuttered coffee shop as a cat looks on, in Plaka , district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and c...
Chairs are stored outside a shuttered coffee shop in Plaka, district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature i...
Umbrellas outside a shuttered coffee shop in Thission, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it i...

Iron tables stand in front of a decorated fence outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. R...

A cat stands near coloured chairs and tables stored outside a closed traditional restaurant in Monastiraki, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, ...

A replica of an ancient Greek column stands next to stored tables and umbrellas outside a shuttered coffee shop in Thission, district of Athens, on Th...

Tables and chairs stand outside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Resta...

Two umbrellas lean against a wall with a painting depicting a scene of an old Greek movie outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, distric...

A rope used for decoration is placed on a canvas that covers tables and chairs of a shuttered fish restaurant at the seaside suburb of Kavouri, distri...

Freshly painted white iron chairs stand outside a coffee shop in Psyri, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, ...

Tables are stored outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka , district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, wh...

Tables and chairs are stored inside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant with the name Paradise, in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on F...

Iron tables and chairs are covered for protection with a plastic sheet outside a shuttered coffee shop at Thission, district of Athens, on Thursday, M...

Tables and chairs, most of them covered with a canvas, are stored outside a shuttered fish restaurant at the seaside suburb of Kavouri, district of At...

Chairs, tables and heaters are piled outside a shuttered traditional restaurant in Plaka, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Restaurants,...

Tables and chairs outside a shuttered traditional fish restaurant in Aspropyrgos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Restaurants...

Tables are stored outside a shuttered coffee shop as a cat looks on, in Plaka , district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and c...

Chairs are stored outside a shuttered coffee shop in Plaka, district of Athens, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature i...

Umbrellas outside a shuttered coffee shop in Thission, district of Athens, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Restaurants, bars and cafes, whose nature it i...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Silence has replaced the low hum of conversation and the clink of glasses that pervaded the sidewalk cafes across Athens. Their chairs and tables, once occupied throughout the day and deep into the night, stand stacked in empty piles, some secured by chains.

When coronavirus infections rose again in Greece in the fall, the government imposed a second lockdown. Retail stores, bars, restaurants and cafes found themselves shuttered once more, forced to close their doors in early November to prevent the virus's insidious spread.

Retail stores opened briefly during the Christmas holidays, with social distancing measures in place, and starting Monday will be allowed to reopen to customers on an appointment basis. But the restaurants, bars and cafes, which by nature gather groups of people closely together, will enter their sixth month of being shut except for take away or delivery service..

While state subsidies such as rent coverage, loans, tax reductions and paid employee furlough schemes are available, the formula hasn't worked for all business owners.

Vassilis Panteris, co-owner of an all-day bar that provides coffee, food and drinks in a central Athens neighborhood, shut down at the start of Greece’s second lockdown on Nov. 7 and hasn’t opened since.

The main reason, he said, was the partners feared they wouldn’t be able to make enough money from deliveries to cover operation costs, even with fewer staff members. They also worried that some customers coming by for take-away coffee, food or drinks wouldn’t adhere to social distancing and other government regulations, exposing the café to hefty fines.

Panteris said the business has lost about 30,000 euros ($35,000) since the start of the pandemic. Business owners hope for more substantial government support to retain employees and keep their establishments alive. Greece sank back into recession last year due to the pandemic and accompanying lockdown measures.

“It’s hard to make predictions about the course of the business in the middle of such an unstable environment,” Panteris said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Greece has reported more than 263,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 8,000 virus-related deaths. The country of around 11 million people so far has administered 1.7 million vaccine doses, with over 600,000 people fully vaccinated with two shots.

Updated : 2021-04-04 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?