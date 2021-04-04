Damaged Taiwan railway to reopen as soon as April 20: TRA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The section of railway damaged in the recent train accident in Hualien County may reopen as soon as April 20, according to Newtalk.

The devastating wreck occurred Friday morning (April 2) at the Qingshui Tunnel when a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train collided with a service vehicle, killing 51 people and injuring over 200.

After inspecting the scene Sunday, Acting TRA Director-General Chi Wen-chung (祁文中)said the third car has already taken from the tracks and that it's hoped the fourth and fifth cars can be removed Sunday before a structural inspection of the tunnel.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said the restoration of electricity and track repair had been scheduled to be completed on April 8, but the impact of the crash on the tunnel has raised concerns about its stability.

He added that the TRA has commissioned CECI Engineering, Consultants, Inc. and a civil engineering association to inspect the tunnel and come up with an assessment report by April 20.

If the structure is found to be safe, the section of the railway will reopen; if problems are found, reopening will be delayed, the deputy minister added, per Newtalk.

Commenting on the timeline, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said on Sunday, “Safety comes first. No safety, no reopening," CNA reported.

Lin, who entered the second and third cars on Saturday, said he felt “painfully sad” for the victims’ friends and families.