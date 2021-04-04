Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bucks slip past Kings 129-128 without Antetokounmpo

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/04 12:38
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sa...
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) is fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game ...
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends as Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) shoots during the first quarter of an NBA basketball ga...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox wrestle over the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) guard Sacramento Kings guard Terrence Davis during the first quarter o...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox shoots during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sa...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sa...

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) is fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game ...

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends as Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) shoots during the first quarter of an NBA basketball ga...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox wrestle over the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) guard Sacramento Kings guard Terrence Davis during the first quarter o...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox shoots during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sa...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 33 points to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-128 on Saturday night.

Brook Lopez had 26 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points, seven assists and a season-best 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks have won three straight following consecutive losses to the Celtics, Knicks and Clippers.

De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points for Sacramento, and Terence Davis had a season-high 27 off the bench. Buddy Hield scored 19 and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 11 assists.

Antetokounmpo was held out because of left knee soreness, one day after the reigning two-time MVP scored 47 points in a 127-109 win over Portland.

Minus their leading scorer, the Bucks led most of the way but needed six points from Holiday in the final 2:23 and a heads-up timeout by Khris Middleton to hold on.

Middleton struggled with his shot most of the night and was boxed in by two defenders near the baseline near the Kings’ bench late. Just before going out of bounds, Middleton called a timeout. Referees gave it to him as several Sacramento coaches yelled in protest.

Pat Connaughton, who started in place of Antetokounmpo, made two free throws over the final nine seconds to help Milwaukee hang on.

The Bucks have won 10 straight against the Kings.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Middleton missed 11 of his first 12 shots. … DiVincenzo has four double-doubles this season.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (broken finger) remains out. … Reserve guard DaQuan Jeffries was waived. Jeffries averaged 3.5 points in 18 games this season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the Warriors on Tuesday. Milwaukee has won two straight against Golden State, including a 138-99 victory this season.

Kings: Face the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Monday. The teams will play a back-to-back in Sacramento later this month.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-04 13:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident