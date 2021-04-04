Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 12:06
A cyclist passes by election poster of two rival parties in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-govern...
A pedestrian walks past election poster of Kornelia Ninova in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-gove...

A cyclist passes by election poster of two rival parties in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-govern...

A pedestrian walks past election poster of Kornelia Ninova in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-gove...

SOFIA, Bugaria (AP) — Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

The 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The 61-year-old macho-style political maverick has led his center-right GERB party with an iron grip for more than a decade and now hopes to win his fourth term in office.

Exit polls will be announced immediately after voting ends. Preliminary results are expected around midnight Sunday.

Updated : 2021-04-04 13:44 GMT+08:00

