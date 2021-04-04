Taiwan establishes relief fund after rail disaster in Hualien

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visits those injured in Friday's train derailment at a hospital in Hualien on April 3, 2021. (Presidential Office... Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visits those injured in Friday's train derailment at a hospital in Hualien on April 3, 2021. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has set up a relief fund following the train crash near Taroko Gorge in eastern Taiwan on Friday (April 2).

The incident, which involved a train smashing into a truck outside a tunnel, claimed 48 lives, reported CNA. As the investigation continues, the government is asking for donations to go toward treatment of the injured and financial support for families of the victims.

To make a domestic donation, use the postal giro service at account number 50269506. The beneficiary should be addressed as “衛生福利部賑災專戶” (Ministry of Health and Welfare relief).

For international transfers, a Mega International Commercial Bank account is available. Wire transfer information is as follows:

Bank name: Mega International Commercial Bank CO., LTD.

Swift code: ICBCTWTP007

Account Number: 007-09-11868-0

Beneficiary’s name: 衛生福利部賑災專戶 (Ministry of Health and Welfare relief)

Bank transfers should include the note “0402太魯閣號事故案” (0402 Taroko Incident) in Chinese. The name, phone number, and receipt address of the sender should also be faxed to the number 886-2-85906065.

Money transfers for the relief fund will be accepted until Friday (April 30).