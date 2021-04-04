Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Marlins RHP Hernandez departs with biceps inflammation

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 09:23
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Apri...

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Apri...

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez left their game against Tampa Bay on Saturday with inflammation in his right biceps tendon.

Hernandez struck out Rich Hill for the first out of the third before he was visited by manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottleyre Jr., along with a trainer. He was replaced by Paul Campbell, who took the mound for his major league debut.

Hernandez threw 34 pitches, 23 for strikes. He was charged with two runs and two hits.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-04 10:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident