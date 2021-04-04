Alexa
Twins' Berrios, Brewers' Burnes both pitch 6 hitless innings

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 08:58
Minnesota Twins' Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee....
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander José Berríos has pitched six hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, who also had a no-hitter going until Corbin Burnes' bid was ended in the seventh.

It was the first time pitchers matched each other over six hitless innings since the San Francisco Giants' Jake Peavy and the New York Mets' Jacob deGrom did it on Aug. 2, 2014. Both bids ended in the seventh.

Berríos has 12 strikeouts, a hit batsmen and no free passes on 84 pitches. He punched out Kolten Wong to end the sixth, and his 12 strikeouts matched a career high, set against Texas on June 24, 2018.

Burnes allowed a one-out, solo homer to Byron Buxton in the seventh on his 87th pitch and was pulled right after, trailing 1-0. The right-hander struck out 11, hit a batter and issued no walks

Neither team had a baserunner until the fifth. Burnes hit Jake Cave with a pitch with two outs, and Berríos plunked Keston Hiura to start the bottom of the inning.

The closest either team came to a hit was in the third inning when Orlando Arcia hit a long fly that Twins center fielder Byron Buxton caught at the warning track.

This is Burnes' fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts. It's the 10th double-digit strikeout game for Berríos.

Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA last season and finished sixth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Berríos was 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

