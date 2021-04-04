Patchwork: Braves cover All-Star logo on jerseys, shift hats

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 1, 2021,... Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves looked a little patchwork in their second game of the season.

The All-Star Game patch that appeared on the right sleeve of the Braves' jerseys during opening day was sewn over Saturday against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The same logo was gone from their hats, too.

The uniform change came a day after Major League Baseball announced that this summer's All-Star Game was being moved out of Atlanta over the sport's objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws.

It was easy to spot the change on the jersey, with the outline of the All-Star patch hastily covered over. The Braves still have a patch on their left sleeves marking the 150th anniversary of the franchise.

The summer event had been scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta. A new site hasn't yet been announced.

“I’m disappointed that it’s not going to being there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before a 4-0 loss to Philadelphia. “But I’m focused on playing baseball and what we’ve got going on this season. Other than being disappointed, that’s all I have to say on it.”

