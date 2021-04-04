Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Patchwork: Braves cover All-Star logo on jerseys, shift hats

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 07:40
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) stands with his bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April...
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, right, celebrates past Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies after hitting a game-winning RBI-single during t...
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, reacts after hitting a game-winning RBI-single off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Nate Jones during the 10th ...
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) swings for a strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April 3,...
Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 1, 2021,...

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) stands with his bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April...

Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, right, celebrates past Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies after hitting a game-winning RBI-single during t...

Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, reacts after hitting a game-winning RBI-single off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Nate Jones during the 10th ...

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) swings for a strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April...

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April 3,...

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 1, 2021,...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves looked a little patchwork in their second game of the season.

The All-Star Game patch that appeared on the right sleeve of the Braves' jerseys during opening day was sewn over Saturday against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The same logo was gone from their hats, too.

The uniform change came a day after Major League Baseball announced that this summer's All-Star Game was being moved out of Atlanta over the sport's objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws.

It was easy to spot the change on the jersey, with the outline of the All-Star patch hastily covered over. The Braves still have a patch on their left sleeves marking the 150th anniversary of the franchise.

The summer event had been scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta. A new site hasn't yet been announced.

“I’m disappointed that it’s not going to being there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before a 4-0 loss to Philadelphia. “But I’m focused on playing baseball and what we’ve got going on this season. Other than being disappointed, that’s all I have to say on it.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-04 09:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident