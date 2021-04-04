Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/04 07:46
McMillan shines in reserve, Weber State beats Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dontae McMillan ran 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Weber State rallied for a 19-16 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

McMillan’s first carry came late in the third quarter after starter Josh Davis left the game due to an apparent left leg injury. McMillan scored a 43-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to tie it at 16. Davis ran 18 times for 68 yards for the No. 3 Wildcats (4-0, 4-0 Big Sky Conference).

Kyle Thompson’s 19-yard field goal gave Weber State a 19-16 lead with 10:02 remaining.

The Thunderbirds (1-4, 1-4) forced a fourth down on Weber State’s final drive but Southern Utah had 12 players on the field when the Wildcats were attempting a punt, giving Weber State a first down and the ability to run out the clock for the win.

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to give Southern Utah a 6-3 lead late in the second quarter. Justin Miller’s 1-yard sneak gave the Thunderbirds a 16-9 lead late in the third quarter.

Weber State won for the third straight time by five or less points.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-04 09:08 GMT+08:00

