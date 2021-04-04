Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Essential Quality stays unbeaten with close Blue Grass win

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 07:36
Essential Quality stays unbeaten with close Blue Grass win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Essential Quality continued his mastery of Keeneland and established himself as a Kentucky Derby favorite, outdueling Highly Motivated in the stretch to win the $800,000 Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland.

The gray 2-year-old colt arrived with 40 Derby points at the historic track where he won graded stakes last fall, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Starting from the No. 4 post as the Grade 2 feature's 1-2 favorite, Essential Quality stalked Highly Motivated on the outside ahead of the nine-horse field and ran side by side through the stretch before inching past just ahead of the wire to earn 100 points toward the 147th Derby on May 1 at Churchill Downs.

“He was going to get a good test today," trainer and Louisville native Brad Cox said after his colt improved to 5-0 lifetime and 2-0 this year. "I was proud of what he was able to overcome.”

Ridden by Luis Saez, Essential Quality covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.50 and paid $3, $2.20 and $2.10.

Highly Motivated paid $3.40 and $2.80 for second and earned 40 points, while Rombauer paid $5.40 and got 20 points.

Updated : 2021-04-04 09:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident