Pappas accounts for 3 TDs, Morehead State beats Butler 35-14

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 07:48
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Pappas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Morehead State to a 35-14 victory over Butler on Saturday.

Pappas completed 29 of 44 passes for 382 yards, and he threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Campbell-Clay and a 24-yard score to BJ Byrd. Pappas's 10-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter stretched the Eagles' lead to 28-7.

Issiah Aguero had a 1-yard TD run in early in the second quarter for Morehead State (2-3, 2-2 Pioneer Football League). Cameron Barrett returned an interception 75 yards into the end zone in the fourth.

Sam Brown was 21-of-40 passing for 198 yards and threw four interceptions for Butler (0-4, 0-4). Nick Orlando threw just one pass, an 11-yard score to Austin Schwantz just before halftime. Orlando scored on a 1-yard plunge with 6:22 remaining.

___

Updated : 2021-04-04 09:07 GMT+08:00

