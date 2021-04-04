Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

South Carolina State wins with late TD over Alabama State

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 06:40
South Carolina State wins with late TD over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Corey Fields capped a late scoring drive with a 17-yard TD pass to Shaquan Davis with 1:17 left to lift South Carolina State over Alabama State 14-7 on Saturday.

South Carolina State (2-1) then stopped the Bulldogs (1-2) to secure the win, tackling Ryan Nettles at the Hornets 24 on the final play of the game after Alabama State drove 51 yards on eight plays.

Alabama State tied it at 7 on Nettles’ 9-yard TD pass to Wallace Corker with 3:05 left in the game, taking advantage of a short field following an interception of Fields’ pass. It was the first points scored since South Carolina State opened the scoring with Alex James’ 12-yard TD run on the first drive of the game.

James ran 12 times for 55 yards for the Bulldogs.

Nettles passed for 191 yards for the Hornets.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-04 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident