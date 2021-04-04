Alexa
Jacksonville State beats Eastern Illinois 44-23

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 05:53
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, and Jacksonville State stayed in the Ohio Valley Conference title hunt with a 44-23 win over Eastern Illinois.

Ahmad Edwards had five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Gamecocks (8-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who close the regular season at Murray State on April 11 with the conference’s regular season title and FCS playoff bid at stake.

Josh Samuel ran 12 times for 130 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville State. Webb ran 15 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. He had a 40-yard keeper during the five-play, 91-yard drive that capped the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Harry Woodbery passed for 220 yards and a touchdown, and DeWayne Cooks Jr. caught four passes for 103 yards for the Panthers (1-5, 1-5).

Jacksonville State outrushed Eastern Illinois 282-81.

Updated : 2021-04-04 07:37 GMT+08:00

