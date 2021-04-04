City running away with title, Liverpool closes in on Chelsea

Chelsea's Thiago Silva is shown a red card by referee David Coote during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Alb... Chelsea's Thiago Silva is shown a red card by referee David Coote during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021.(Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

West Bromwich Albion's Mbaye Diagne celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Bromw... West Bromwich Albion's Mbaye Diagne celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021.(John Walton/Pool via AP)

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City ... Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manche... Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, right, falls over Liverpool's Andrew Robertson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at... Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, right, falls over Liverpool's Andrew Robertson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without all the injuries, perhaps Liverpool would not be surrendering the Premier League title so easily to Manchester City.

Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday was a reminder of the quality that saw the champions still leading the standings in December before imploding. Now it is City 17 points in front of Manchester United after winning 2-0 at Leicester.

It means the win at the Emirates Stadium, secured by Diogo Jota's double and Mohamed Salah's strike, only pushed Liverpool up to fifth place.

Catching Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League became more attainable in the final eight games of the season thanks to Thomas Tuchel's 14-match unbeaten start as manager surprisingly ending. Chelsea's 5-2 loss to relegation-threatened West Bromwich enabled Liverpool to close the gap on fourth to two points.

First place is far out of sight with Liverpool 25 points behind City after winning the title by 18 points last season.

