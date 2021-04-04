Alexa
City running away with title, Liverpool closes in on Chelsea

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 05:37
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, right, falls over Liverpool's Andrew Robertson during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal...

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manche...

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City ...

West Bromwich Albion's Mbaye Diagne celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Bromw...

Chelsea's Thiago Silva is shown a red card by referee David Coote during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Alb...

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without all the injuries, perhaps Liverpool would not be surrendering the Premier League title so easily to Manchester City.

Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday was a reminder of the quality that saw the champions still leading the standings in December before imploding. Now it is City 17 points in front of Manchester United after winning 2-0 at Leicester.

It means the win at the Emirates Stadium, secured by Diogo Jota's double and Mohamed Salah's strike, only pushed Liverpool up to fifth place.

Catching Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League became more attainable in the final eight games of the season thanks to Thomas Tuchel's 14-match unbeaten start as manager surprisingly ending. Chelsea's 5-2 loss to relegation-threatened West Bromwich enabled Liverpool to close the gap on fourth to two points.

First place is far out of sight with Liverpool 25 points behind City after winning the title by 18 points last season.

