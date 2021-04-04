Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

East Tennessee State knocks off 10th-ranked VMI 24-20

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 05:56
East Tennessee State knocks off 10th-ranked VMI 24-20

Quay Holmes ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and East Tennessee State beat 10th-ranked VMI 24-20 on Saturday in a key Southern Conference matchup.

VMI (5-1, 5-1), which would have clinched the SoCon title with a win against the Buccaneers, has a home game against The Citadel on April 17 remaining. East Tennessee State (4-1, 4-1) plays at Mercer next week and ends its regular season hosting Chattanooga.

The Keydets drove to the ETSU 35 on their final possession, but Tyree Robinson forced a fumble from receiver Jakob Herres with 3:50 to play.

Holmes ran 29 times and scored from the 1 in the first quarter, and his 4-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:36 remaining. Brock Landis completed 11 of 27 passes for 147 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie for East Tennessee State. Huzzie finished with five catches for 83 yards receiving.

Seth Morgan was 36-of-46 passing for 315 yards, and he added 42 yards on the ground on 12 carries for VMI . Morgan had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Grant Swinehart added a 3-yard TD run late in the third. Herres had eight receptions for 101 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-04 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident