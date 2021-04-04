Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Twins place Josh Donaldson on IL with strained hamstring

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 05:20
Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson follows through on a two-run home run in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red S...
Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson watches his two-run home run during the second inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Boston R...

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson follows through on a two-run home run in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red S...

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson watches his two-run home run during the second inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Boston R...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a mild right hamstring strain.

The move comes two days after Donaldson appeared to hurt himself running the bases on a double in the first inning of the Twins’ season-opening 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Donaldson stayed on the bases for the remainder of that half inning but didn’t join the Twins on the field for the bottom of the inning.

Donaldson, 35, played just 28 games last season due to a calf injury. The three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Twins before the 2020 season.

The Twins recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster. Rooker hit .316 with one homer and five RBIs in seven games for the Twins last season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-04 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
(Update) Death toll in Taiwan train derailment rises to 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
H&M closes 20 stores in China amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Fatal derailment to disrupt rail traffic on Taiwan's east coast for 7 days
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Time to ban LINE over China links?
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident