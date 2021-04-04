Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/04 04:44
The Citadel beats Wofford 28-24, snaps 11-game losing streak

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Clay Harris scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run with eight seconds to play, and The Citadel beat Wofford 28-24 on Saturday for its first win this season.

The Citadel (1-9, 1-5 Southern Conference) snapped an 11-game losing streak. The Bulldogs' last win was a 31-27 victory against East Tennessee State on November 2, 2019.

Carson Hatchett forced a fumble from Wofford's Irvin Mulligan at The Citadel 38 with 5:21 remaining to set up Harris's game-winning run that capped a 10-play drive.

Harris also scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and finished with 113 yards rushing on 18 carries. Sam Llewellyn had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Jaylan Adams threw a 23-yard score to Cole Owens in the second half for The Citadel.

Quarterback Peyton Derrick ran 12 times for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run for Wofford (1-4, 1-4). Jimmy Weirick threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Garrison Moore in the first quarter. Nathan Walker's 16-yard TD run stretched the Terriers' lead to 24-7 early in the third.

