BATTING_Soler, Kansas City, 1.000; Brantley, Houston, .667; Gallo, Texas, .667; Dahl, Texas, .600; Frazier, New York, .600; Isbel, Kansas City, .600; Kepler, Minnesota, .600; Merrifield, Kansas City, .600; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .600; Trevino, Texas, .600; Trout, Los Angeles, .600.
RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Eaton, Chicago, 3; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 3; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 17 tied at 2.
RBI_Bregman, Houston, 5; Mercedes, Chicago, 4; N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Pujols, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; J.Abreu, Chicago, 4; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 3; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; Sánchez, New York, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Eaton, Chicago, 3.
HITS_Brantley, Houston, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 5; Altuve, Houston, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Gurriel, Houston, 4; Martinez, Boston, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Severino, Baltimore, 4; 14 tied at 3.
DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 4; Alvarez, Houston, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; 22 tied at 1.
TRIPLES_Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1.
HOME RUNS_Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; 19 tied at 1.
STOLEN BASES_Tauchman, New York, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Gallo, Texas, 1; Gonzalez, Boston, 1; Grossman, Detroit, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Robert, Chicago, 1; Semien, Toronto, 1.
PITCHING_Means, Baltimore, 1-0; Greinke, Houston, 1-0; Boyd, Detroit, 1-0; Ca.Hernández, Kansas City, 1-0; Mayers, Los Angeles, 1-0; B.Abreu, Houston, 1-0; Plutko, Baltimore, 1-0; Kopech, Chicago, 1-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; Thompson, Tampa Bay, 1-0.
ERA_25 tied at 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10; Cole, New York, 8; Giolito, Chicago, 8; Houck, Boston, 8; Luzardo, Oakland, 8; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6; Ca.Hernández, Kansas City, 5; Maeda, Minnesota, 5; Means, Baltimore, 5; Ryu, Toronto, 5.