Leeds sends Sheffield United closer to drop with 2-1 win

By Associated Press
2021/04/04 00:30
Leeds United's Jack Harrison, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match be...
Leeds United's players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Sheffield United at Elland Road Stadiu...
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford, right, shoots at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Sheffield United at Ella...
Leeds United's Raphinha walks during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Sheffield United at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds...
Sheffield United's Phil Jagielka, front right, scores an own goal past his goalkeeper during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Uni...

LEEDS, England (AP) — Phil Jagielka’s own-goal gave Leeds a 2-1 win over Sheffield United, consigning the last-place team to a 24th Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday.

Jagielka turned the ball past his own goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale four minutes into the second half after Ben Osborn had canceled out Jack Harrison’s early opener for Leeds.

Leeds passed the 40-point mark with the 13th win of its first season back in the Premier League after 16 years, moving into 10th place.

Ramsdale was helpless when Raphinha’s ball in across the face of goal to the far post picked out Harrison, who tapped Leeds into a deserved 12th-minute lead.

When it seemed Leeds would have to settle for a 1-0 lead at the interval, the visitors struck in first-half stoppage time.

Raphinha carelessly gave the ball away in midfield and, although Oliver McBurnie’s shot was charged down, the ball fell to Osborn and his effort had clearly crossed the goal-line when it was blocked by Luke Ayling.

Leeds was soon back in front after the restart.

Tyler Roberts’ diagonal ball found Harrison and his attempted low cross aimed for Raphinha at the back post was diverted past Ramsdale by the sliding Jagielka.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-04 03:01 GMT+08:00

