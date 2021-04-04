Alexa
Real Madrid beats Eibar 2-0 before Liverpool CL clash

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/04 00:22
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano stad...
Eibar's Bryan Gil, left, duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Eibar at ...
Real Madrid's Casemiro, right, duels for the ball with Eibar's Kike Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Eibar at th...
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, duels for the ball with Eibar's Damian Kadzior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Eibar ...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema scored in a 2-0 win over Eibar on Saturday as Real Madrid tightened the Spanish league title race before its meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League.

Asensio had already hit the woodwork before he opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Benzema added a second goal with a header in the 73rd.

Madrid moved to within three points of leader Atlético Madrid, which faces a tough test at fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday. Barcelona is four points back before it plays Valladolid on Monday.

Madrid hosts Liverpool on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Four days later it will play Barcelona in a key match in the Spanish league, followed by its second leg at Liverpool on April 14.

Eibar remained in the relegation zone after 12 rounds without a win.

Gerard Moreno scored a hat trick in Villarreal's 3-0 win at Granada, taking the Spain striker’s tally to 19 goals in the league this campaign.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-04 01:30 GMT+08:00

