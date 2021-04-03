THROUGH APRIL 2
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|30
|1781
|53
|1.79
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|25
|1.84
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1687
|56
|1.99
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|13
|790
|27
|2.05
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|25
|1485
|53
|2.14
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|16
|963
|35
|2.18
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|12
|726
|27
|2.23
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|695
|26
|2.24
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1540
|58
|2.26
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|16
|950
|36
|2.27
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|1046
|40
|2.29
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|9
|549
|21
|2.30
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|18
|1053
|41
|2.34
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|17
|924
|36
|2.34
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|18
|1052
|41
|2.34
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|19
|1080
|43
|2.39
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|20
|1077
|43
|2.40
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|15
|873
|35
|2.41
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|30
|1781
|22
|7
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1687
|22
|5
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|30
|1780
|17
|10
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|25
|1485
|17
|8
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1540
|15
|7
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|26
|1485
|15
|6
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1421
|15
|8
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|21
|1275
|14
|5
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|19
|1149
|14
|4
|1
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|26
|1574
|13
|9
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|23
|1360
|13
|8
|2
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|23
|1286
|13
|7
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|19
|1080
|13
|3
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|27
|1551
|12
|13
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1494
|12
|12
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|18
|1053
|12
|6
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|21
|1275
|11
|5
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|27
|1571
|10
|11
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|20
|1077
|10
|7
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|18
|1052
|10
|5
|2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|16
|963
|10
|4
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|25
|346
|.933
|9
|3
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1687
|56
|754
|.931
|22
|5
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|30
|1781
|53
|679
|.928
|22
|7
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|13
|790
|27
|341
|.927
|8
|3
|2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|16
|963
|35
|442
|.927
|10
|4
|2
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|18
|1052
|41
|515
|.926
|10
|5
|2
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|20
|1181
|49
|610
|.926
|7
|8
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|1046
|40
|489
|.924
|9
|8
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|25
|1485
|53
|644
|.924
|17
|8
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|20
|1077
|43
|516
|.923
|10
|7
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|12
|726
|27
|320
|.922
|5
|3
|4
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|18
|1053
|41
|472
|.920
|12
|6
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|30
|1780
|75
|859
|.920
|17
|10
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|15
|868
|36
|412
|.920
|6
|5
|3
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|26
|1574
|71
|812
|.920
|13
|9
|4
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|19
|1080
|43
|491
|.919
|13
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1540
|58
|656
|.919
|15
|7
|3
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|17
|929
|43
|480
|.918
|8
|6
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1494
|69
|767
|.917
|12
|12
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|30
|1781
|5
|22
|7
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|25
|1485
|4
|17
|8
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1687
|3
|22
|5
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1540
|3
|15
|7
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|24
|1372
|3
|7
|12
|5
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|20
|1139
|3
|7
|9
|4
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|26
|1574
|2
|13
|9
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|27
|1551
|2
|12
|13
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|19
|1080
|2
|13
|3
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|18
|1053
|2
|12
|6
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|18
|1052
|2
|10
|5
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|16
|950
|2
|8
|5
|3
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|19
|942
|2
|9
|5
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|15
|865
|2
|6
|7
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|2
|9
|3
|0
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|13
|790
|2
|8
|3
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|695
|2
|8
|3
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|677
|2
|5
|5
|2
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|11
|662
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|8
|490
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0